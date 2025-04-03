Lindgren turned aside 17 of 19 shots after replacing Logan Thompson (upper body) to begin the second period of Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Neither Washington goalie saw much success in this one, but the loss went on Thompson's ledger. Lindgren has allowed three goals or fewer in all seven of his outings since the beginning of March, going 4-2-0 with a 2.54 GAA and .898 save percentage over that span while working in a timeshare with Thompson. Lindgren's workload would be set to increase dramatically if the other netminder's injury proves to be serious.