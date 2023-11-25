Lindgren made 30 saves in a 5-0 loss Friday to the Oilers.

Edmonton was three for four on the power play, and the Capitals skaters left Lindgren alone on an island all night long. Lindgren should rebound -- he's been strong in November. But he'll see less ice time now that Darcy Kuemper is back, so monitor for the best matchup for him before you lock him into a week-long schedule.