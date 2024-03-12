Lindgren allowed three goals on 29 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Jets.

Lindgren was on the wrong end of a shutout as the Capitals struggled to generate any offense against Connor Hellebuyck and the Jets' defense. This was Lindgren's third loss in his last six starts. He's seen a vast majority of the playing time lately, starting nine of the Capitals' last 10 games to put Darcy Kuemper firmly in the backup role. Lindgren is 15-11-5 with a 2.72 GAA and a .912 save percentage over a career-high 33 games this season. The Capitals' road trip continues Wednesday in Edmonton.