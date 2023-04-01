Lindgren (non-COVID illness) is not at practice Saturday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Lindgren gave up seven goals on 39 shots in his last start and has sat on the bench the last four games. He is 13-9-3 with a 3.02 GAA and .898 save percentage.
More News
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Allows seven goals in OT loss•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Taking on Columbus•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Gets little help in loss•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Facing Minnesota•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Gives up four in shootout win•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Set to start Wednesday•