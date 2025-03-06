Lindgren made 15 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

The veteran netminder didn't face more than seven shots in any period, but the Rangers still took a 2-1 lead into the third period before Alex Ovechkin tied things up and Tom Wilson potted the OT winner. The victory was the third for Lindgren in his last four starts, and over seven outings since returning from an upper-body injury in late January, he's gone 4-2-1 with a 2.69 GAA and .883 save percentage.