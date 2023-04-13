Lindgren (undisclosed) will not dress for the final game of the season Thursday versus Washington.
Lindgren was injured Tuesday versus Boston. He will end the season with a 13-11-3 record. His peripherals were mediocre this season as he had a 3.05 GAA and .899 save percentage. Lindgren still has another two seasons on his contract, so look for him to return next season as the backup to Darcy Kuemper.
