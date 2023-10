Lindgren (upper body) won't be available for Washington's upcoming two-game road trip, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Lindgren, who sat out Monday's 3-2 shootout win over Calgary after getting injured during the morning skate, will miss Wednesday's contest against Ottawa and Saturday's matchup with Montreal. Clay Stevenson will continue to serve as Darcy Kuemper's backup during Lindgren's absence.