Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Not suiting up Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren (upper body) won't be in uniform for Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Lindgren took a maintenance day Tuesday, and he will be out of the lineup for at least a game. It's not yet clear whether Lindgren will be able to suit up in either game of the Capitals' home-and-home set versus the Penguins this weekend.
More News
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Torched in loss to Rangers•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: First start since March 12•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Sharp in Thursday's win•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Guarding goal Thursday•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Gives up four goals•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Starter for Saturday•