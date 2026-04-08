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Lindgren (upper body) won't be in uniform for Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren took a maintenance day Tuesday, and he will be out of the lineup for at least a game. It's not yet clear whether Lindgren will be able to suit up in either game of the Capitals' home-and-home set versus the Penguins this weekend.

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