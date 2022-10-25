Lindgren stopped 38 shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

The Capitals seemed to pull away with a four-goal second period that gave them a 5-1 lead, but Lindgren made things a bit nervous by giving back two goals in the first half of the third. While it wasn't a spotless performance, it was still good enough to give Lindgren his first win of the season as the 28-year-old attempts to prove he can handle a regular backup role in the NHL.