Lindgren allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Blues on Saturday.

After defeating the Blues on Thursday by a score of 5-2, Lindgren played well once again but did not receive the offensive support from his team. In total, he allowed a goal in each period, including one at even strength and two on special teams. Lindgren let in a short-handed marker early in the first period to Colton Parayko on an odd-man rush and then a power-play tally on a tip-in late in the third period. This is only the second time that he has surrendered three goals in his last seven games.