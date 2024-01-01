Lindgren (upper body) will sit out Tuesday's contest against Pittsburgh and Wednesday's game versus New Jersey, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren hasn't been ruled out yet for Friday's matchup against Carolina. He didn't practice Monday after missing Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville. Lindgren, who was injured in Friday's 5-1 defeat versus the Islanders, has posted a 7-3-3 record this season with a 2.27 GAA and a .928 save percentage through 15 appearances. During his absence, Darcy Kuemper and Hunter Shepard will handle the goaltending duties.