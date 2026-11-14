Lindgren will draw the home start in Saturday's clash against New Jersey, per Sammi Silber of The District Standard.

Lindgren will receive his first start since Oct. 29 in Saturday's game, but he has made a relief appearance since then. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder has a 3-2-0 record, a 3.08 GAA and an .881 save percentage over five appearances this season. He's a risky fantasy option for Saturday's tilt, as New Jersey currently ranks seventh in the NHL with 3.60 goals per game this season.