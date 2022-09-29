Lindgren stopped all 13 shots faced during Wednesday's 3-1 preseason win over the Flyers.

Lindgren was not tested significantly in his first preseason action with the Capitals, but he did have to make a couple of tough stops over the first two periods before ceding the crease to backup Zach Fucale. With Darcy Kuemper firmly entrenched atop the depth chart, the 28-year-old has limited value in standard formats.