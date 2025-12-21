Lindgren conceded three goals on 27 shots Sunday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

The Capitals forced overtime after trailing during the third period Sunday, but Moritz Seider ultimately blasted home a pass from Andrew Copp past Lindgren with just 24 seconds remaining in the extra frame. Lindgren has lost his last two starts, a small stretch in which he's given up eight goals on 59 shots. Overall, the 32-year-old has a 5-4-2 record, .888 save percentage and 3.07 GAA across 12 appearances as the backup to Logan Thompson this year. Thompson will more than likely be back between the pipes Tuesday against the Rangers.