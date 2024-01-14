Lindgren stopped 25 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

The 30-year-old netminder looked sharp in his return from an upper body injury that had sidelined him since Dec. 29, and Adam Fox was the only New York player to get a puck past him. Lindgren had moved into the top spot on the Caps' depth chart prior to his injury, posting a 2.27 GAA and .921 save percentage over seven outings in December before getting injury, and he'll likely regain it soon enough with Darcy Kuemper struggling badly since Christmas (4.26 GAA and .870 save percentage over his last six starts.)