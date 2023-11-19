Lindgren stopped 33 of 36 shots in the Capitals' 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Being helped to a 3-1 lead heading into the third period, Lindgren did just enough to shut down the Blue Jackets to pick up a 4-3 win. This now gives Lindgren wins in four straight games, where he has just coughed up six goals in that span. He now carries a 4-1-0 record with a 2.01 GAA and a .940 save percentage. The former Canadien could start to carve more of a split with Darcy Kuemper if he continues his hot play.