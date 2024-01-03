Lindgren (upper body) was put on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Lindgren was injured last Friday, so this move is presumably retroactive to that date. If that's the case, the 30-year-old goaltender will be eligible to play Sunday versus LA. He's 7-3-3 with a 2.27 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 15 outings in 2023-24.