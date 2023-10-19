Lindgren was put on injured reserve by Washington on Thursday.
Lindgren was hurt during Monday's morning skate and has missed two contests as a result. He started in the Capitals' season opener, stopping 31 of 35 shots in a 4-0 loss to Pittsburgh. With Lindgren unavailable, Clay Stevenson is serving as Darcy Kuemper's understudy.
