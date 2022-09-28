Lindgren is slated to guard the cage on the road versus Philadelphia on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Lindgren signed with the Caps in the offseason after having appeared in just five games for the Blues last year. While the 28-year-old netminder saw limited action, he excelled when called upon, going undefeated along with a 1.22 GAA and .958 save percentage. Veteran Darcy Kuemper should see the majority of the workload but Lindgren could play his way into more opportunities if he can continue to perform close to last season's level.