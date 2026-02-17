Lindgren (lower body) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and feels ready to return to the lineup, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren sat out four straight games before the Olympic break. However, he is trending toward being available to suit up in Washington's home matchup against Philadelphia on Feb. 25. Assuming he is good to go, Lindgren will come off the injured reserve list, and the Capitals will probably return Garin Bjorklund to AHL Hershey.