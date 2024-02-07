Lindgren allowed three goals on nine shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens. He was pulled in favor of Darcy Kuemper but still took the loss.

The Canadiens peppered Lindgren with nine shots in the first period, finding the back of the net on three of them until he was eventually relieved of his duties. Kuemper took over between the posts 13:07 into the game and played solid, but his teammates were unable to give him the offensive production needed for the win. Lindgren ended the contest with just six saves and a .667 save percentage. The goaltender extended his personal losing streak to four games.