Lindgren allowed three goals in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The Canadiens peppered Lindgren with nine shots in the first period, finding the back of the net on three of them until he was eventually relieved of his duties. Darcy Kuemper took over between the posts 13:07 into the game and played solid but his teammates were unable to give him the offensive production needed for the win. Lindgren ended the contest with just six saves, a .667 save percentage and four straight losses.