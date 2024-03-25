Lindgren posted a 27-save shutout in a 3-0 victory versus Winnipeg on Sunday.

In addition to his 20th win of the season, Lindgren also secured his fifth shutout, putting him just one shy of Connor Ingram and Tristan Jarry for the NHL lead. Lindgren has appeared in 12 of the Capitals' last 13 contests and should continue to see the majority of the workload the rest of the way as Washington tries to hold onto a playoff spot.