Lindgren (upper body) will not play in Saturday's road clash against the Penguins, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Despite logging a full practice during Saturday's morning skate, Lindgren will cede the backup role to Mitchell Gibson while the prior works back towards one hundred percent. The 32-year-old Lindgren has appeared in just three games since the Olympic break while Logan Thompson has handled the majority of starts. Lindgren has struggled across 21 appearances this season and will look to work back into the lineup before the end of the regular season.