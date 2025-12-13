Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Removed from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
The Capitals returned Garin Bjorklund to the minors in a corresponding move. After missing the last three games, Lindgren will dress as Logan Thompson's backup in Saturday's road matchup against Winnipeg.
