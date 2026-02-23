Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Removed from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
As expected, Lindgren will be available for Wednesday's home matchup against Philadelphia following a four-game absence. He has gone 8-6-3 this season with one shutout, a 3.37 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 18 appearances.
More News
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Practices, feels good to go•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Shifts to IR•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Gets helped off ice after win•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Guarding road goal•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Can't hold Oilers back•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Facing Oilers•