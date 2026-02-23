default-cbs-image
Lindgren (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

As expected, Lindgren will be available for Wednesday's home matchup against Philadelphia following a four-game absence. He has gone 8-6-3 this season with one shutout, a 3.37 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 18 appearances.

