Lindgren (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, Hunter Shepard was returned to AHL Hershey. Lindgren will be available for Thursday's contest against Seattle following a five-game absence, though Washington hasn't announced a starter yet for the matchup. Lindgren has a 7-3-3 record this season with a 2.27 GAA and a .928 save percentage over 15 appearances.