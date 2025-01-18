Lindgren (upper body) will dress as Washington's backup goalie Saturday against the Penguins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
After missing the Caps' last three games, Lindgren will return Saturday where he's expected to back up Logan Thompson. The 31-year-old Lindgren is 10-8-2 this year with a .900 save percentage and 2.65 GAA.
