Lindgren (upper body) was on the ice prior to Monday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Network reports.
Lindgren was spotted doing individual skills work prior to the official start of Monday's practice. The 29-year-old's remains without a clear timeline to return to game action, so expect a heavy dose of Darcy Kuemper -- with Clay Stevenson backing up -- in the short term.
