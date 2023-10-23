Watch Now:

Lindgren (upper body) was on the ice prior to Monday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Network reports.

Lindgren was spotted doing individual skills work prior to the official start of Monday's practice. The 29-year-old's remains without a clear timeline to return to game action, so expect a heavy dose of Darcy Kuemper -- with Clay Stevenson backing up -- in the short term.

