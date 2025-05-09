Lindgren (personal) returned to practice Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Lindgren had a family matter to deal with and did not dress Thursday in Game 2 as Mitchell Gibson backed up starter Logan Thompson. Lindgren is slated to back up Thompson in Game 3 on Saturday. Lindgren was 20-14-3 with one shutout, a 2.73 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 39 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.
