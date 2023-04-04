Lindgren (illness) was back on the ice for Tuesday's practice, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Lindgren missed Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers. He will available for Thursday's contest in Montreal. The 29-year-old netminder has a 13-9-3 record this season with a 3.02 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 29 appearances.

