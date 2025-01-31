Lindgren turned aside 30 of 34 shots faced during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.
Lindgren kept the Capitals in it long enough to force the overtime frame, but was hung out to dry on Thomas Chabot's overtime-winning tally. With Washington employing a fairly rigid split in netminding assignments between Lindgren and Logan Thompson, the 31-year-old is likely to find himself next in action on Feb. 4 against the Panthers.
