Lindgren stopped 21 of 24 shots faced during Monday's 4-1 road loss to the Bruins.

Lindgren paid the price for the Capitals' failure to generate much of any offense as they finished with just 11 shots in the final game before the holiday break. The Capitals continue to stick with a rigid rotation between Lindgren and Logan Thompson which means the former is likely to return to action in a Sunday matinee in Detroit.