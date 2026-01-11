Lindgren will get the start Sunday against the Predators, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

It will be just the second start of the month for Lindgren, the number two goaltender in Washington behind Logan Thompson. Lindgren has a 7-4-2 record, 3.13 GAA and an .890 save percentage entering play Sunday and has won back-to-back starts. To try and make it three in a row, he'll face a Predators team that has been held to two goals or fewer in three straight games.