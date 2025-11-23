Lindgren stopped nine of 10 shots in relief during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Lindgren entered the game late in the first period after Logan Thompson allowed four goals on six shots, including one on the power play and one shorthanded. The 31-year-old stepped up and did a good job, though he's not expected to enter a competition for the No. 1 role after Thompson's disappointing start. Lindgren should remain as the Capitals' No. 2 between the pipes despite this solid outing, meaning his upside will remain low and matchup-based for the time being.