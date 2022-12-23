Lindgren is slated to start Friday at home against Winnipeg, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Lindgren has a 9-4-2 record, 2.71 GAA and .910 save percentage in 16 contests this season. He's won his last two starts while stopping 50 of 55 shots. The Jets have the 10th-best offense with 3.33 goals per game.
More News
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Hangs on for OT win•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Starting against Detroit•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Yet another great performance•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Facing Toronto•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Five-game win streak snapped•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: First off ice Thursday•