Lindgren is slated to start Friday at home against Winnipeg, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Lindgren has a 9-4-2 record, 2.71 GAA and .910 save percentage in 16 contests this season. He's won his last two starts while stopping 50 of 55 shots. The Jets have the 10th-best offense with 3.33 goals per game.