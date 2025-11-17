Lindgren will patrol the home crease against the Kings on Monday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Lindgren has lost his last four outings (0-3-1) while surrendering 18 goals on 112 shots. It's been a rocky road for the 31-year-old netminder after he posted a 35-save shutout win against the Rangers on Oct. 12 in his season debut. The Kings rank 22nd in the league with 2.84 goals per game this campaign.