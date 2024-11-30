Lindgren is expected to start in Saturday's road game against New Jersey, per Bill Spaulding of MSG Network.

Lindgren allowed four goals on 28 shots en route to a 5-4 win over the Lightning in his last start Wednesday. He has a 6-5-0 record, 2.76 GAA and .897 save percentage in 11 outings in 2024-25. New Jersey ranks ninth offensively with 3.42 goals per game.