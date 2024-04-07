Lindgren was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network, indicating he will patrol the home crease Sunday against the Senators.

Lindgren has permitted 16 goals on 131 shots for an .878 save percentage during his four-game losing skid. He has earned a 21-15-6 record this season with a 2.81 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 44 games played. Ottawa ranks 15th in the league this campaign with 3.13 goals per contest.