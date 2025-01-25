Now Playing

Lindgren is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren will make his second straight start after earning a 22-save shutout over Seattle on Thursday. He's 11-8-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 22 outings. Logan Thompson will then get the nod Tuesday in Calgary. The Canucks are tied for 23rd in goals per game with 2.81.

