Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Set to miss more time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren (upper body) isn't expected to be an option for Sunday's home matchup against Columbus, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.
Lindgren also sat out Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to Anaheim, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has posted a 5-3-1 record with one shutout, a 2.90 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. Parker Milner served as Logan Thompson's backup in Friday's contest.
