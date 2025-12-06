Lindgren (upper body) isn't expected to be an option for Sunday's home matchup against Columbus, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Lindgren also sat out Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to Anaheim, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has posted a 5-3-1 record with one shutout, a 2.90 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. Parker Milner served as Logan Thompson's backup in Friday's contest.