Lindgren was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports, indicating he will guard the road net against New Jersey on Monday.

This will be Lindgren's second start of the season. He surrendered three goals on 36 shots in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Oct. 13 during his Washington debut. New Jersey has won three straight games entering Monday night's action.