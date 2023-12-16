Lindgren will get the road start Saturday against the Predators, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Lindgren will make a second straight start after falling to Philadelphia in a shootout Thursday despite a 29-save effort. The 29-year-old netminder is 6-2-2 with a .929 save percentage and 2.39 GAA this season. Lindgren will face a Nashville team averaging 3.17 goals per game.
