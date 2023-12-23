Per Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network, Lindgren is expected to patrol the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Lindgren is coming off a 34-save performance in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Columbus. The victory boosted his record to 7-3-2 with a 2.40 GAA and a .927 save percentage, as he has outplayed Darcy Kuemper so far this season. The Lightning are tied for ninth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.41 goals per game.