Lindgren is expected to start at home against Nashville on Friday, according to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.

Lindgren has an 11-4-2 record, 2.57 GAA and .914 save percentage in 18 games this season. He's won his last four contests while stopping 106 of 114 shots. Nashville has won three of its last four games, bringing its record up to 17-14-6.