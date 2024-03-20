Lindgren is expected to start at home against Toronto on Wednesday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Lindgren has an 18-11-5 record, 2.59 GAA and .915 save percentage in 36 appearances in 2023-24. He's been fantastic lately, providing a 5-1-0 record, 1.34 GAA and .956 save percentage across his past six outings. Toronto is a difficult adversary, ranking third offensively with 3.57 goals per game. However, the Maple Leafs might be tired after playing Tuesday and will be missing Mitchell Marner (ankle), so Lindgren will at least be spared from facing the optimal version of the squad.