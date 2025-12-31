Lindgren is set to start at home against the Rangers on Wednesday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Lindgren has a 5-4-2 record, 3.07 GAA and .888 save percentage in 12 appearances this season. He's made just two starts since Dec. 3, allowing eight goals on 59 shots (.864 save percentage) over those outings. Perhaps he'll have a better result against the Rangers, who rank 31st in goals per game with 2.54.