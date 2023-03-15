Lindgren is expected to start at home Wednesday versus Buffalo, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Washington has been leaning heavily on Darcy Kuemper lately, so this will be Lindgren's first appearance since Feb. 26. The 29-year-old has a 12-8-2 record, 2.74 GAA and .905 save percentage in 26 contests this season. Lindgren has a 3.19 GAA and an .894 save percentage over his last four outings. The Sabres are ranked third offensively in 2022-23 with 3.65 goals per game.