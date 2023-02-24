Lindgren stopped 17 of 20 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Anaheim's final goal was scored into an empty net. Lindgren has little chance on the Ducks' first tally, which came on a breakaway after the Caps defense fell asleep midway through the second period, but the netminder would probably like to have the next two back. Lindgren hasn't seen a lot of work lately behind a healthy Darcy Kuemper, and his recent performance hasn't warranted more action -- over seven appearances since the beginning of January, Lindgren has a 3.12 GAA and .875 save percentage.