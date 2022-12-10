Lindgren made 25 saves in Friday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Seattle grabbed a 1-0 lead late in the first period, but Lindgren shut the door the rest of the way en route to his third straight win. He's given up two goals or less in each, and the hot streak has improved his numbers on the season to a 2.87 GAA and .907 save percentage -- as well as providing the Capitals with the luxury of giving Darcy Kuemper (upper body) all the time he needs to get 100 percent healthy.